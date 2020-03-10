National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Acquires C$568,000.00 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Louis Vachon bought 10,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.80 per share, with a total value of C$568,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,530,916.80.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$0.74 on Tuesday, reaching C$55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.28. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$53.33 and a 52-week high of C$75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.25.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

