National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at National Bank Financial

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NESR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 392,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,450. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $657.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.24.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $185.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,541 shares during the period. SCF Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SCF Partners Inc. now owns 6,506,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after purchasing an additional 499,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 275.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 382,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

