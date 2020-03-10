National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,686 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of National Retail Properties worth $169,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NNN shares. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.