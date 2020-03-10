National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) & Kansas City Life Insurance (NASDAQ:KCLI) Head-To-Head Review

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

National Security Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. National Security Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of National Security Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of National Security Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Security Group and Kansas City Life Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Security Group $67.40 million 0.55 $4.07 million N/A N/A Kansas City Life Insurance $461.03 million 0.65 $15.67 million N/A N/A

Kansas City Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than National Security Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for National Security Group and Kansas City Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

National Security Group has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Security Group and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Security Group 6.03% 7.97% 2.68% Kansas City Life Insurance 3.46% 2.34% 0.35%

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance beats National Security Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary life, accident and health, supplemental hospital, and cancer insurance products in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The company distributes its products through independent agents, home service agents, and brokers. The National Security Group, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

