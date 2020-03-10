National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 253.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. 17,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

