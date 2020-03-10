NavCoin (NAV) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges including cfinex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $288,108.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004207 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000605 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00033128 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,083,113 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, cfinex, Poloniex, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

