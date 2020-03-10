Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.13% of COSTAMARE INC/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

CMRE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $681.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

