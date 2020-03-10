Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 5,456 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $5.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.35 and a 200-day moving average of $342.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $224.84 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

