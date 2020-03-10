Navellier & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 55,562 Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,484,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 899,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 286,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 231,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,861,631 shares of company stock worth $99,142,429 in the last ninety days. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Enphase Energy from to in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

ENPH stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 198,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. Enphase Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

