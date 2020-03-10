Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.71. 30,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,702. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.