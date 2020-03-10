Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.18% of iShares US Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 771.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 254.0% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.69. 18,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,287. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.33. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $177.36.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

