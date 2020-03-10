Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.15. 322,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

