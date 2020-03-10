Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 832.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,688. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $518.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

