Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 3,866 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.26% of Ducommun worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2,149.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,512. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

DCO stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

