Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 591 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.77. 7,938,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,847,704. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.27 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.36.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.