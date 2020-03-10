Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 9,545 Shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.76% of BG Staffing worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BG Staffing by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BG Staffing in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BG Staffing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BG Staffing in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BG Staffing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BGSF traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. 50,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,960. BG Staffing Inc has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

