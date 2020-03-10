Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Position Reduced by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,113,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,576,979 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Navient worth $69,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Navient by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

