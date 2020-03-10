NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NCC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

LON NCC traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 185.60 ($2.44). 283,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.24. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 121.30 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $527.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

