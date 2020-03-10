nDEX Market Capitalization Tops $4,546.81 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One nDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $4,546.81 and approximately $13.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00214680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012226 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

