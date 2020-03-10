Nebulas (NAS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.21 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Nebulas has a market cap of $23.76 million and $3.21 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005014 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, Neraex and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,630,749 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, Binance, Huobi, Neraex, Gate.io, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.