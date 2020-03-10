Nectar (NEC) Price Hits $0.0655 on Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $78.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000832 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $50.98 and $7.50. Over the last week, Nectar has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039000 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000883 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,881.58 or 1.00076784 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00070590 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

