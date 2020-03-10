NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,861,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.