Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $239,006.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens.

Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree's official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

