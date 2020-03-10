NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NetEase by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,481,000 after buying an additional 471,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $321.59. The stock had a trading volume of 44,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,290. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.46.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

