Netrum (NTR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $63,110.15 and $10.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netrum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005363 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001101 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

