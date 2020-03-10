Neutron (NTRN) Market Cap Achieves $195,132.05

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Neutron has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $195,132.05 and approximately $43.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00097350 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000385 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.