New Age Beverages (NBEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect New Age Beverages to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Several brokerages have commented on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

