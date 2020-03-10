New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. X4 Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.8% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 2.69% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XFOR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

XFOR traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 1,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,712. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

