New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Has $4.67 Million Position in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,721 shares during the period. Neuronetics accounts for approximately 1.0% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 5.58% of Neuronetics worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 159,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at $332,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,328. Neuronetics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.