New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Sells 24,236 Shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,236 shares during the period. Aravive accounts for about 2.8% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned about 6.46% of Aravive worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aravive by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 463,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,556,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aravive stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. 5,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.38. Aravive Inc has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aravive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

