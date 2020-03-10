New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) is Orinda Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Orinda Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment makes up about 4.1% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of New Residential Investment worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 257,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,398. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.