New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment comprises 0.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. 368,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,398. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

