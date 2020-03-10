News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 969,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,304 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.16% of News worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in News by 636.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,027,000 after buying an additional 9,623,733 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of News by 45.6% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 10.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 67.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $11,306,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Corp has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.