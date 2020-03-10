NewYorkCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $168.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK, YoBit and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00633426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009152 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, YoBit, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

