NEXT Hits Market Capitalization of $29.53 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and $327,121.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00009198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00635124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000326 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001490 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

