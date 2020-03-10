NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $11,680,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18,623.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

In other news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE opened at $261.28 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

