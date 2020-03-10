Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 1,214 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $57.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,273.00. 263,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,290. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,443.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,323.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

