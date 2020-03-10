Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Aegis raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

AMZN traded up $91.21 on Tuesday, hitting $1,891.82. 7,110,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,547. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $919.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,993.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,840.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

