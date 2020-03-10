Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,566 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 261,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $9,355,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. 8,577,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,843. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

