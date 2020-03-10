Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 16,134 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,134 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.19. 1,606,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.52 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.