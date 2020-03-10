Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 18,115 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alteryx by 298.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 345,925 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,292,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after buying an additional 236,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8,277.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 154,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.18. 150,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 311.01, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total value of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,946 shares of company stock worth $69,704,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AYX. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

