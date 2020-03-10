Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 8,393 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,622 shares of company stock worth $14,356,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $19.97 on Tuesday, hitting $287.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.52 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

