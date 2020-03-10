Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 265,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after buying an additional 469,600 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,793,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,172,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 67,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $493,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 6,910,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

