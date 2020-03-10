Nimiq (NIM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $428,549.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $428,549.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,947.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.63 or 0.02549472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.39 or 0.03439746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00636619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00701655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00086295 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00028239 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00529072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,432,292,051 coins and its circulating supply is 5,524,042,051 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.