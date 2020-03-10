Niobio Cash (NBR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $55,920.07 and $11.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

