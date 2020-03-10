Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.94 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.