NIX (NIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $94,843.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $94,843.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $50.98, $10.39 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,947.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.13 or 0.02543270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.53 or 0.03429051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00635420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00693725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00086189 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00028021 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00524232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $20.33, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

