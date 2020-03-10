NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.94.

NMIH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. 22,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. NMI has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.53.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $157,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,878.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,822 shares of company stock worth $3,680,607. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

