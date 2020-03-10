No BS Crypto (NOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47,311.90

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $47,311.90 and approximately $1.13 million worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.02519259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012241 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.