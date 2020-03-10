NOIA Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $91,118.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $91,118.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00050871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00481765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.61 or 0.06377513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00056218 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030995 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003755 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,487,769 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

